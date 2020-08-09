Nancy Jeanette Mills Pavelka

Nancy loved the arts and would never turn down the chance to see a live performance. Music and theater brought her much happiness throughout her life. She was also an avid sports fan and attended Munster sporting events before her children competed and long after they graduated. When she was too weak to attend in person she would listen or watch on WJOB. Her love of sports went beyond high school, as she enjoyed college and professional sports, as well as auto racing.

She was a lover of people and life. She knew no stranger and had a knack for making people smile and laugh. She would often be surprised that people would remember her and recognize her voice after one meeting. Unfortunately as her valvular heart disease and heart failure became worse, she was less able to be out around those she loved and enjoyed spending time with. That only increased with the pandemic. Her spirit decided it was time to leave a weak body and move on to where she could do more.

The one thing she repeatedly told us in the hospital was that she wanted to stay alive to vote for Biden and watch Trump lose. It was disheartening for her to see all the progress that had been made through her life and most recently by President Obama, only to have it reversed by Trump.