MUNSTER, IN - Nancy Johnson, 62, of Munster, IN passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, William Johnson; caring brother, Nicholas (Elaine) Lesko; fond sister-in-law, Carole Douras. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and MaryJean Lesko.

A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Friends may visit with her family from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Humane Indiana, www.humaneindiana.org or the Washington County Humane Society, www.wchspets.org in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net