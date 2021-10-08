Nancy Joyce Lafata
April 30, 1937 — Oct. 6, 2021
CHESTERTON, IN — Nancy Joyce Lafata, age 84 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 30, 1937 in Gary, IN to William and Therese (Chelle) Morrissey, both of whom preceded her in death.
She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vincent Lafata; her loving children, Kathleen Lafata and Jeffery Lafata, and her siblings, Barbara Riley and William Morrissey.
She is survived by her loving children: Robert (Wanda) Lafata of Lake Station, IN, David (late Tammy) Lafata of North Carolina, Paul (Barb) Lafata of Portage, IN, Therese Lafata of Chesterton, IN, and Elaina Albers of LaPorte, IN; her ten adoring grandchildren; treasured 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Phyllis (Harry) Rodman of Chesterton, IN, Patrick (late Martha) Morrissey of South Carolina, Kathleen Morrissey of Indianapolis, IN, Eileen (Ray) Garrett of Tennessee; and by her sister-in-law, Josephine Fiordirosa of Chicago, IL.
Nancy was a loving mother who devoted her life to her children. She was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church and of the Catholic Women's League. She was a world traveler, enjoyed playing Bunco, dancing, and many other artistic hobbies.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S 2nd St, Chesterton, IN.
Funeral services are Monday, October 11, 2021, beginning with 9:30 a.m. prayers at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME and proceeding to Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N Calumet Rd, Chesterton, IN for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Father Jon Plavcan officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Mount Mercy Cemetery. Please share your wonderful memories with the family at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.