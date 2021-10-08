Nancy Joyce Lafata

April 30, 1937 — Oct. 6, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN — Nancy Joyce Lafata, age 84 of Chesterton, IN, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 30, 1937 in Gary, IN to William and Therese (Chelle) Morrissey, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vincent Lafata; her loving children, Kathleen Lafata and Jeffery Lafata, and her siblings, Barbara Riley and William Morrissey.

She is survived by her loving children: Robert (Wanda) Lafata of Lake Station, IN, David (late Tammy) Lafata of North Carolina, Paul (Barb) Lafata of Portage, IN, Therese Lafata of Chesterton, IN, and Elaina Albers of LaPorte, IN; her ten adoring grandchildren; treasured 12 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Phyllis (Harry) Rodman of Chesterton, IN, Patrick (late Martha) Morrissey of South Carolina, Kathleen Morrissey of Indianapolis, IN, Eileen (Ray) Garrett of Tennessee; and by her sister-in-law, Josephine Fiordirosa of Chicago, IL.