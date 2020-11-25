 Skip to main content
VALPARAISO, IN — Nancy K. Catlin,  68, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born July 13, 1952, in Valparaiso to John and Betty (Johnson) Rittel, who both have preceded her in death.

On October 13, 1989, she married Kirk Douglas Catlin who survives. Also surviving are her daughter, Cheryl (Kenneth) Gann, of Westville; her brother, John (Tammy) Rittel, of Valparaiso; two granddaughters and three-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Jason York, and her parents.

Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Bartholomew Funeral Home in Valparaiso. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Angelcrest Cemetery. www.bartholomewnewhard.com

