VALPARAISO, IN — Nancy K. Nicoletto, 73, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born January 5, 1947, in Geneseo, IL, to John and Priscilla (Cherry) Klemmer. Nancy made her career with the Porter County courts for 37 years in the clerk's Office as a court administrator and bailiff. She had been a member of Christ Presbyterian Church in Winfield and enjoyed volunteering with the VNA Hospice program.

In 1992 she married Anthony "Tony" Nicoletto, who preceded her in death in 2013. Survivors include her children, Ky (Mindy) Badgley and Brock (Stephanie) Badgley; stepchildren, Derek (Keith) Nicoletto, Ryan (Cindy) Nicoletto and Danny (Iris) Nicoletto; siblings, Cary (Bill) Garner, Janet Mackerlay and Julie (Bobby) Price, and grandchildren, Asher, Harrison, Winnie, Willow and Basil Nicoletto. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jay and Michael Klemmer, and sister, Mary Kabatra.

A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso, with memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.

