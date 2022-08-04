Nancy Kay Butler

Oct. 31, 1959 - Aug. 1, 2022

RENSSEALER - Nancy Kay Butler, 62, of Rensselaer, IN, formerly of Lowell, IN, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at Franciscan Health Crown Point. She was born in Amarillo, TX on Oct. 31, 1959 to Albert Ward and Betty Sue (Galloway) Ward. On Oct. 31, 1977 she married David Allen Butler.

Nancy's family meant everything to her and she was the "greatest mom and grandmother in the world".

She is survived by her loving family: husband, David Butler; two daughters: Nancy (Ron) Albrecht and Rebecca (Anthony) Shoun; five grandchildren: Jer, Zack and Makayla Fortner, and Lori and Nicklaus Albrecht; six siblings: Carol Martin, Diane (Danny) McKern, Larry (Tracey) Ward, Susii Tremain, Tami Prekas and Jeni (Jason) Orndorff; one sister-in-law, Diana (Richard) Nicholas; and one brother-in-law, Mike (Cheryl) Butler. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Peggy Fusner; and one brother, James Ward.

Per Nancy's wishes cremation will take place. Steinke Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com.