Nancy L. Gonzalez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF NANCY L. GONZALEZ ON HER 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

Miss you, Love you, Always thinking of you, You're always in my heart! Your Loving Husband, Mario

