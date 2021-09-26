Nancy L. McDonald

She was a lifelong resident of Merrillville and was a snowbird in N. Fort Myers during the winter since their retirement. Nancy had several jobs through the years as an executive secretary with multiple government agencies. She enjoyed the charity work that she did with the Merrillville Federated Junior Woman's club and Beta Gamma Epsilon. She also enjoyed the lifelong friendships that she developed with her school friends, neighbors and Red Hatters. Her greatest roles were as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved the adventures that life brought to her with a "can do" attitude and she brought joy to everyone she met along the way.