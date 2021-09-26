June 13, 1937 - Sept. 24, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Nancy L. McDonald (nee Appleton), age 84 of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday September 24, 2021.
Nancy is survived by her children: Kevin (Christine) McDonald and Kim (Willie) Johnson; 4 grandchildren: Laura (Jay) LaHara, Amy (Matt) Pekins, Kelsey (Patrick) Shannon and Brandon Johnson; 4 great-grandchildren: Camden, Rory, Emerson and Colby; sister, Lois Lewis and sister in law Joan Meeks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed McDonald, parents Clark and Luella Appleton and brother Robert Appleton.
Nancy was born on June 13, 1937. She was a former prom queen and a 1955 graduate of Merrillville High School. Nancy married her high school sweetheart Ed that same year.
She was a lifelong resident of Merrillville and was a snowbird in N. Fort Myers during the winter since their retirement. Nancy had several jobs through the years as an executive secretary with multiple government agencies. She enjoyed the charity work that she did with the Merrillville Federated Junior Woman's club and Beta Gamma Epsilon. She also enjoyed the lifelong friendships that she developed with her school friends, neighbors and Red Hatters. Her greatest roles were as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved the adventures that life brought to her with a "can do" attitude and she brought joy to everyone she met along the way.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday September 27, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM, with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. In lieu of flowers, tribute contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.