Nancy L. Myers

VALPARAISO, IN — Nancy L. Myers, 87, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born September 29, 1932, in Gary, IN, to the late Hall and Ruth (Wheeler) Demmond, and grew up in Miller. Nancy graduated from Wirt High School in 1950, where she was homecoming queen. She was a longtime resident of Portage, and later built a retirement home in Westville. Nancy spent her final years at Rittenhouse Village and Avalon Springs in Valparaiso.

Nancy was a dental assistant to Dr. Griffith in Miller, before being employed by Portage Township Schools as secretary to the superintendent for 26 years. Upon retirement, she volunteered at Kids Alive International in Valparaiso. Nancy looked forward to her monthly Bunco Club and loved to watch sports, especially IU basketball and tennis matches. She enjoyed camping, collecting and decorating with antiques, playing board games, and cooking and entertaining friends and family. Nancy loved animals, especially her beloved cats: Bailey, Mimi, and Misty.