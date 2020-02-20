Nancy L. Nichols, 77 passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was born November 25, 1942 in Michigan City, IN, the only child to the late Otto and Hazel Helsing. Nancy graduated from Elston High School in 1961. She attended Cosmetology School in South Bend. She was the co-owner of Magic Touch Beauty Salon in Michigan City. She also had three other salons located in Valparaiso, Portage, and Merrillville. She was a member of Forrester's Golf League, and the Allegius Time to Travel Club. She volunteered at the Westville United Methodist Resale Shop over the years. She was a member of the Westville United Methodist Church. In July 1977 she married James E. Nichols who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son Randall D. Moore.