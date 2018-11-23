CROWN POINT, IN - Nancy L. O'Keefe, age 82, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday November 20, 2018. Nancy was born in Chicago, IL on August 18, 1936 to Vincent and Linda Notardonato. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John 'Jack' O'Keefe. She is survived by her eight children: David (Margie) O'Keefe, Susan (Timothy) Malmquist, Gale (Thomas) Mickey, Sharon (Raul) Morales, Michael (Deanna) O'Keefe, Laura (Timothy) Turpin, Daniel (Tammy) O'Keefe and John (Brandy) O'Keefe; loving grandmother of 25 and loving great-grandmother of 23; cherished sister of John (late Delores) Notardonato, Lillian (late Harry) Ekstrom, Marianne Notardonato and James (Sandy) Notardonato.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday November 24, 2018 DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer at 10:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. Visitation will be on Friday at FAGEN- MILLER FUNERAL HOME 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Nancy was married to the love of her life, Jack, for 55 years. Her entire life was devoted to taking care of him and their ever growing family. In what little spare time she had, Nancy loved to crochet beautiful afghans and read her romance novels. She was an amazing cook and spoiled Jack and her large family with wonderful meals. Nancy's heart was her husband, her eight children and all the sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and pets that they were responsible for bringing together. The babies and the dogs in particular never failed to bring a smile to her face. We are forever grateful for the big, loving family she blessed us with and are committed to carrying on her legacy of God and family first. She will be truly missed but will live on forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers memorials for Dementia Research through the family would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com