PORTAGE, IN - Nancy L. Polewski, age 61 of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, July 28, 2018. She was born on January 16, 1957 in East Chicago, IN to R. L and Olean (Michael) Todd. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Polewski; son, Eric Scot; mother, Olean Todd; brother, Ron Todd and sister, Jan Todd. She was preceded in death by her father, R. L. Todd and son, Shawn Timothy Polewski.
Nancy was a resident of Portage for over 30 years and attended Portage Bible Baptist Church. She was room mother for her children at Jones Elementary. She loved animals and was a loving wife and mother.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Don Good officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.ee-fh.com.