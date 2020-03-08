Nancy L. Tangney

Nancy passed away March 4, 2020, peacefully with Michael, her husband of 59 years, at her side. She is survived by her daughters: Laura Burns (Timothy) and Lisa Settanni (Patrick); grandchildren: Ryan Burns, Katherine Burns, Michael Burns (Whitney), Jake Settanni (Sarah), David Settanni (Shaelynn); great granddaughter, Cassidy Burns; sister, Judy Nemec; sisters in law Janet Fike, Kathleen Ebert (Ronald), Linda Marsh (John), and brother in law, Stephen Tangney. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Thelma Fike, brothers Wayne and James Fike, and sister Norma Fike. No funeral services will be held.

