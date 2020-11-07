Nancy L. Thomas-Konefall

HAMMOND, IN — Nancy was born to the late Bernard Thomas and surviving mother, Patricia (Mazur)Thomas, in Hammond, Indiana. She passed at home with family by her side.

She is survived by loving husband, John J. Konefall; stepchildren, Brianna (Weston) Wells, Arizona, John P. Konefall and Alexis (Chris) Simmons, of California; four grandchildren and two silly cats, Phoebe and Paige. Also, survived by brothers, James (Debra) Thomas, Don (late Joan) Thomas and Paul Thomas, of Indiana; sisters, Marilyn (Chuck) Pennock, Florida, and Judy (Marc) Yakab, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends, Donna Biesedecki (Florida) and Denise Ornate (Indiana).

She always saw the glass half full and would rather be happy and smiling, enjoying a glass of wine at her favorite spot at the beach. Formerly worked a Arcelor Mittal, retiring after 30 years of service

Mass was on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., St Helen's Catholic Church, Vero Beach, Florida.