LAWRENCEBURG, IN - Nancy L. (Tunnell) Claypool, age 80, of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Sunday September 2, 2018. Predeceased by by her husband Donald E Claypool. Survived by her children Cindy Reis, Paul Reis, Debbie (Thomas) Burton, Elizabeth (Jeffery) Fausnaugh, Donald (Lisa) Claypool, Rebecca (Christopher) Green, Joseph (Martina) Reis, Jennifer (David) Peters. Multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was active with P.A.W.S of Dearborn County humane society. In lieu of flowers please send donations to pawsofdearborncounty.org.
At the family's request, services will be private.