Nancy Lou (Johnson) Delzer

June 27, 1946 — Jan. 26, 2021

Nancy Lou (Johnson) Delzer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt left this world on January 26, 2021.

Nancy was born in Independence, Missouri, to Harold and Louise Johnson. Nancy graduated from Thornton Fractional South in 1964. She married Robert Delzer of Hammond, Indiana, in 1969, and together they had one daughter.

Nancy is survived by her daughter and son in law, Carrie Delzer James and John James, and her grandson, Robert L. Delzer James.

A private memorial service will be held at Modell Funeral Home in Darien, Illinois, on February 6, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The service will be streamed for those who cannot be present.