PORTAGE, IN - Nancy Lou Schoff age 75 of Portage passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the Valparaiso Golden Living. She was born on October 15, 1943 in LaPorte, IN to the late Archie and Janet Schoff. Nancy served as a minister for 23 years with the United Methodist Conference. She also served six years as Education and Music Director for the American Baptist Churches. She joined the Catholic Church and was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows in Valparaiso.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows, 356 W 700 N, Valparaiso, IN 46385. Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at Our Lady of Sorrows.
Private burial of cremains will take place at Patton Cemetery, LaPorte. REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL assisted with arrangements.