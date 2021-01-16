Nancy Louise Tornai (nee Stewart)

Sept. 23, 1945 — Jan. 13, 2021

ROCKPORT, IN — Nancy Louise Tornai (nee Stewart), 75, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Nancy was born in Hammond on September 23, 1945, to the late Ivaal and Virginia (Barnard) Stewart. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting. Nancy had been a cosmetologist and enjoyed crocheting, reading and Mel Brooks movies. She adored her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Suann Stewart, and her brother, Bruce Stewart.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Louis Tornai, Jr.; her daughters, Jennifer Barnes and her husband, Mike, and Stephanie Laurinec and her husband, Christopher; her grandchildren: Hollie Pace and her husband, Klint, Emily Bowman and her husband, Andrew, Dallas Barnes and his wife, Danielle, Robin Laurinec and Linsey Laurinec; and her great-grandchildren: Lydia Settles, Jackson Pace, Alexis Bowman and Grayson Barnes.

There will be no services. Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana, has been entrusted with care.

Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com