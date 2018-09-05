MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Nancy Lynn Mucha Anderson of Michigan City was surrounded by her family as she peacefully passed away at 2:25 p.m. on August 29, 2018. She was born on August 4, 1965 to Stanley and Joan Mucha in Hammond, IN. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Mike. She is survived by her brother Jim (Nancy) Mucha and sister-in-law, Cindy Malartsik.
She was a 1983 graduate of Munster High School. She worked at Ogilvy & Mather, Chicago, IL before taking on her greatest roll in life of becoming a mom.
Nancy was the loving mother of Jack (Caitlin), Tommy, Scott, Teagan and Mia Anderson and grandmother to Elijah; stepmother to, Brian, Kevin and Brittney Anderson. Bonus mom to every child that walked through her front door. Renowned distributor of snacks, frozen pizzas, car rides and couches to sleep on to all the neighborhood kids. She was an avid collector of hand bags and shoes, yet struggled to keep track of the numerous beach towels kids borrowed.
Everyone will miss her snarky facebook banter, the complaints of the groups she dropped on said facebook due to numerous grammatical errors, and her witty words of wisdom.
Although she passed away on a rainy afternoon and later that evening, Nancy blessed us all with a beautiful sunset.
Per Nancys request, we will be celebrating her life with a gathering on Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. CST at the Grand Beach Village Hall , 48200 Perkins Blvd., Grand Beach, MI. A memorial remembrance will begin at 7:00 p.m. CST.
ROOT FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice.