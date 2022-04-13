Nancy M. Bejger, age 83, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. She is survived by her son, Patrick (Becky) McCloskey of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Patrick "PJ" McCloskey of San Francisco, CA and Emma McCloskey of Glendale, CA; brother, Ronald (Rose) Bejger of Yorkville, IL; and nieces and nephews. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Martha Bejger.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 beginning with 11: 30 a.m. prayers at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered at Jesus, Shepherd of Souls Catholic Church (formerly St. Andrew the Apostle), 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. prayers.

Nancy grew up in Calumet City, IL and was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute Class of 1956. She attended St. Xavier University and was a former member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church Calumet City, IL. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church Aurora, IL where she taught CCD classes in her retirement.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's name to Bishop Noll Institute 1519 Hoffman St. Hammond, IN 46327. www.kishfuneralhome.net.