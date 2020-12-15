WHITING, IN - Nancy M. Coleman (nee Strisko) 56 of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Ralph Kevin Coleman; beloved daughter of Jack and Judy (Boskovich) Strisko; dear daughter-in-law of Martha Thompson; dearest niece of Bob and Therese Boskovich; cherished cousin of Gina (Bill) Mercer, Lori (Nolan) Broughton, Mathew Mercer and Ryan (Edith) Willoughby; special friend of Paula Triantafillo and her adoring feline companions, "Sassy" and "Sheba". She was preceded in death by grandparents: Paul and Mary Strisko, Steve and Marie Boskovich; uncle, Robert Strisko; cousin, Diyan (Strisko) Wiseman; sister-in-law, Lisa (Coleman) Smith; and father-in-law, Ralph H. Coleman.

Private services will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th St. and Lincoln Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. During this health crisis, the family has asked services be private but you may view the Mass live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org . Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Nancy was born on November 9, 1964 and was a lifelong resident of Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1982 and went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing at Purdue University Calumet. A Registered Nurse for the past 35 years, Nancy spent 15 years at Gary Methodist Hospital, working the 7pm to 7am shift in the ICU. She was a former employee of the Hammond-Whiting Care Center, serving as Assistant Director of Nurses. Nancy was a very active member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce currently serving on the Board of Directors. A dedicated volunteer at the Chamber, she loved the Pierogi Festival and was the longtime “Chamber Buscia”. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and LEAK. Nancy's generosity knew no bounds. She loved to ride her bicycle, travel, cook (especially trying out new recipes on her family) and was an avid reader. A devoted wife and daughter, Nancy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated, (219) 659-4400.