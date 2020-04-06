MUNSTER, IN - Nancy M. Lyzenga, nee Van Dyke, age 79, of Munster, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Marvin Lyzenga. Loving mother of the late Steven (Kim) Lyzenga, Dan (Julie) Lyzenga, Sandy (Bill) Vree, Kristy (John) Crider, and Barb (Paul) Bakker. Dear grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ray (late Vivian) Van Dyke, Harvey Van Dyke and the late Barbara Van Dyke. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Wilhelmina Van Dyke. Nancy was a nurse for many years at the Hammond Clinic. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.