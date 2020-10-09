 Skip to main content
IN LOVING MEMORY OF NANCY MANKA ON HER 1ST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. We think of you in silence, and often speak your name. All we have are memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, of which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, and we have you always in our hearts. Loved and sadly missed, Richard, Kathy, Mary Ann, Grandchildren and Family.

