MARCH 7, 1937 - JAN. 14, 2022

CHICAGO, IL - Nancy Margaret Ruble (Auten) was born on March 7, 1937 to Marie Auten (Shelton) and Kennett Auten. She grew up in the far southside neighborhood of Chicago, the East Side, along with her younger sister Janis (Edward) Boehm.

She attended Taylor Elementary School and Bowen High School where she was a proud member of the National Honors Society. At the St. Francis de Sales roller hockey rink, she met her future husband David G. Ruble, and they went on to enjoy 59 years of marriage. They had three children, Linda (Bill) Bugajski, Paula Paschke, and William (Kim) Ruble.

Over the years, Nancy and Dave resided in Fort Knox, Kentucky; Calumet City, Illinois; as well as Munster and Demotte, Indiana. They loved taking long road trips around the US to visit the national parks and spending summers with family on Little St. Germain Lake in Wisconsin.

Nancy was an avid reader, quilter, and crocheter. Over the years, she was a member of Lansing Civic Choir, Girl Scouts, numerous golf leagues, St. John Lutheran Church (Lansing, IL), and Faith Lutheran Church (Demotte, IN). She enjoyed many adventures with the Wild Bunch and the Red Hat Society.

She was greatly loved by her grandchildren: David Stahl, Andrew (Sandra) Bugajski, Nancy (Paul) Bugajski, Brian Paschke, Rebecca (Craig) Shaman, Colin (Lindsey) Paschke, and Jacob Bugajski; and her two step-grandchildren: Kaci (Daniel) Roach and Randall Roach. Nancy's ten great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart, and she proudly wore a charm bracelet with all of their birthstones.

Escaping the midwest winters, Nancy spent the final years of her life in Clermont, Florida where she formed several meaningful friendships within the Emerald Lakes community. Nancy died peacefully on January 14, 2022 back home in Chicago surrounded by the love of her family.

A private service will be held in honor of her life.