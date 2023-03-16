VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy Marie Borth, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was born July 24, 1939, in Michigan City, IN to Julius and Marie (Bankowski) Jakelski. Nancy made her career in human resources at Walmart in Valparaiso for over 20 years. Prior to that, she had worked as a dance instructor, and assisted her husband in owning and operating their business, Industrial Woodworking. Nancy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso where she sang in the choir and volunteered at the St. Agnes Center. She loved quilting and was even a member of a quilting club called the Persian Pickles. Nancy will be remembered as a generous, welcoming, and loving woman. She will be dearly missed.