July 24, 1939 - Mar. 14, 2023
VALPARAISO, IN - Nancy Marie Borth, 83 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was born July 24, 1939, in Michigan City, IN to Julius and Marie (Bankowski) Jakelski. Nancy made her career in human resources at Walmart in Valparaiso for over 20 years. Prior to that, she had worked as a dance instructor, and assisted her husband in owning and operating their business, Industrial Woodworking. Nancy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso where she sang in the choir and volunteered at the St. Agnes Center. She loved quilting and was even a member of a quilting club called the Persian Pickles. Nancy will be remembered as a generous, welcoming, and loving woman. She will be dearly missed.
On September 1, 1962, in Michigan City, Nancy married Richard Borth, who survives, along with their sons: Phil (Kellie) Borth of Valparaiso, IN, Tim (Linda Piazza) Borth of Chicago, IL, and Greg (Jill) Borth of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren: Max, Luke, Mollie, and Zach Borth, Alyssa (Jimmy) Kussow, Austin and Evan Borth; great-granddaughter, Sadie; and brothers: Patrick (Debbie) Jakelski and Rick (Mary) Jakelski. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Jerome Jakelski.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. A funeral Mass will begin on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, with burial to follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Agnes Center, 1859 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385.