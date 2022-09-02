Nancy McCooley

Nancy Jo McCooley

May 8, 1945 - Aug. 30, 2022

BRAZIL, IN - Nancy Jo McCooley, 77, passed away on August 30, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was one of seven children, born May 8, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald Ona and Crystal Jane Berry; four siblings: Dell, Leslie "Pete", Raymond, and Sherman; and her firstborn grandson Booker Tee Paul Henson. She is survived by her children: Stephen Ellis of Brazil, IN, and Paula (Kenneth) Henson of East Bernstadt, KY; and her grandchildren: Aaron Durbin of Indiana, Vanessa Henson of Ohio, and Clayton Henson, Caleb Henson, and M'Kenna Henson all of Kentucky.

She graduated from Van Buren High School in 1963 and was a housekeeper for many years. She had a loving and generous heart; she enjoyed working with children and volunteering at her local food bank. She was of the Catholic faith, a member of the Poor Handmaids, and of the Third Order of St. Francis. Nancy loved traveling, listening to Andrea Bocelli, and spending as much time as she could with her family. She had a heart of gold and will be missed dearly by those who knew her.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 P.M. at LAWSON MILLER CHAPEL, 1702 East National Avenue in Brazil. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Martin Cemetery.

