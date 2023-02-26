May 21, 1943 - Feb. 21, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Nancy Mooth (nee Hnatusko), 79, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023. She is survived by, husband of 59 years Gerald R.; sons: Gerald S. (Kami) Mooth, Robert G. (Bryn) Mooth; grandchildren: Peyton, Samantha, and Gavin, brother Ted (Helen) Hnatusko; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by parents Steve & Ann Hnatusko. She loved her family, traveling, bowling, and catching more fish than "Gerald R." She was a longtime member of Suburban Bible Church & Suburbanite Sunday School Class.

Visitation will be Monday, February 27, 2023 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Adam VanGorp officiating.

