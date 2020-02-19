MUNSTER, IN - Nancy Peiffer Lanman, 91, of Munster, died peacefully on February 14, 2020 after a long and wonderful life. She was married for 64 years to John Lanman, who predeceased her in 2014.

Nancy was born in Sewickley, PA. She graduated from Grier School for Girls in Tyrone, PA and studied fashion design and merchandising at Tobe-Coburn School in New York City. She married John Lanman in 1950 and after he completed his medical training they moved to Munster, where together they raised their family and made many lifelong friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her four children: Jill Broderick, Janet Noth, Elizabeth Oliver, and John Lanman, Jr., nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

Nancy was enormously capable and talented and, like many women of her generation, focused her life's efforts on creating a beautiful, loving and secure home. She was a strong and steadfast wife and mother, a constant and reassuring presence in the lives of her husband and children. She and John had many friends, traveled often, and lived a full and rewarding life.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

Memorial donations may be made to Service League of Northwest Indiana, P.O. Box 791, Schererville, IN 46375. www.kishfuneralhome.net