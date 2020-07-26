Nancy R. Detterline

Nancy worked at Wiseway Foods in the Bakery for three years. When her husband retired, they moved to El Segundo, CA and managed Antigua Apartments. He passed away three years after moving there, she stayed six more years and then moved back to Hobart area to be close to family. Nancy volunteered at Bethesda Resale in Valparaiso for three years and then as a "Pink Lady" at St. Mary Medical Center with 3,000 hours of service. She also worked at Brentwood Assisted Living as a receptionist until she retired at age 75. She enjoyed making crafts, going to Craft Festivals and making quilts for the Women's Homeless Shelter. She was a resident at Miller's Assisted Living for five years and leaves special friends, Evelyn and Virginia.