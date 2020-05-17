× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ST. JOHN, IN - Nancy Scott Crepeau, 67, of St John, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Nancy was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend who loved others more than herself. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Aaron) Hodge, son, Scott (Kyleigh) Crepeau, grandchildren, Cameron and Carsyn Crepeau, sisters, Suzanne Scott and Lisa (Scott) McAlister, mother, Margaret (Harry) Smiddy, step-sister, Patricia (Bob) Danowski, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Crepeau, father, Fred Scott, sister, Maureen Koester, niece, Katherine Pranno and step-father, Harry Smiddy.

Nancy lost her five year battle with breast cancer peacefully and without pain which were exactly her wishes. She was laid to rest next to the love of her life, Chris Crepeau, and whom, no question, had the nicest dinner date planned for her in heaven, as she crossed over. She was well known in the area for her Candles by Crepeau business which she ran with Chris and brought joy to all.

As messages have poured in about the kindness, selflessness and resolute loving nature she carried with ease, we know a Celebration of Life during the summer will be a great way to say goodbye. Details will come at a later time as to when and where this will be. Funeral services were private.

In the meantime, say a prayer, light a candle, raise a glass or make a donation until we can celebrate her life with each other. If you wish to make a donation to The Hospice of the Calumet Area in her honor, please use this link: http://www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/donate/. www.kishfuneralhome.net.