NANCY SNIDER
Julie Coleman

IN LOVING MEMORY OF NANCY SNIDER ON YOUR FIFTH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. It's been five years and we still carry you in our hearts. You are so missed and so loved. We hope you are watching us and make you smile, sometimes laugh and always make you proud. Thank you for so many wonderful memories. Love, C. Wayne, CoCo, Family and Friends