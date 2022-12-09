Nancy Strisko Coleman

I say I Love You, But there's no reply. I remember your voice. Now there's not a sound. I can't hold your hand. The reason why you were taken I find hard to understand. Summer days seem much shorter. Dark nights linger on. Dreams turn into nightmares, I sit and wait as the time goes by, unable to find any escape from grief. The crushing weight of being alone is only lifted when sleep comes, and even then, my subconscious groans as even my dreams realize you are gone. So this is my life, day and night, always laden with the heavy sadness. There is no way my heart will ever be right