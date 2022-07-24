Nancy Sue Doktysz, age 73, passed away on July 16, 2022. She is survived by her brother: Jay (Barbara) Polen; sister-in-law: Margaret Sharp; nephews: Douglas Woodward Polen, Ryan (Erin) Polen, and Ashley (Briana) Sharp; nieces: Corrie Sharp and Carin Fraley; great-nieces and great-nephews: Abby, Ben, Drew, Grace, Jack, Andrew, Will, Caitlyn, and Cristyn; and loving paw companion, Gracie. She was preceded by her husband, Michael Doktysz; parents: Jim and Sara Polen; and great-niece, Ainsley Jean Sharp.

Nancy was a master gardener and she loved crafting, painting, holiday decorating, Dancing with the Stars, volunteering at Humane Indiana-Paws Resale Shoppe, trivia, and reading.

A private celebration of life will be held on July 30, 2022 at Teibel's in Schererville. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Indiana-Paws Resale Shoppe in her loving memory. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.