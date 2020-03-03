Nancy Taylor

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Nancy Taylor passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born June 18, 1937 to John and Julia Tarkany. She married the love of her life Ray Taylor on January 6, 1958.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband and son, Thomas.

She is survived by her siblings, Liz Sawyer and Russell Tarkany; her children, Charles, Cynthia, Cheryl and Chris and her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She loved to read, sew, knit and crochet. She wished to donate her body to science.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

