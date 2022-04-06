March 31, 1943 - March 24, 2022

INDEPENDENCE, KY - Nancy Tiller Phares, age 78, of Independence, KY, died on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. She was a graduate of Indiana University, and a 1981 graduate of Valparaiso Law School. She started her own law practice in 1981 and retired this year.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her daughter, Paris (Theodore) R. Hodgson; her son, Emerson (Andrea) H. Tiller; her three stepchildren: Robert (Marcie) Phares Jr., Daniel (Emily) Phares, and Rebecca (Tim) Stevenson; brother, Harold Moore; and two sisters: Helen Louise Ham and Nola Jean Davison. She is also survived by grandchildren: Tristan Theodore Hodgson, Hannah Paris (Jacob) Evans, Emerson Alfred Tiller, Julianna Grace Phares, Colton Stevenson and Jack Stevenson.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson, North Carolina. A memorial celebration of her life will be held June 25 in Independence, KY at a location to be scheduled at a later date.