July 14, 1934 - April 17, 2022

BOCA RATON - Nancy V. Kurteff, 87, passed away Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Willowbrooke Court, Boca Raton, after a lengthy illness.

Nancy was born July 14, 1934 in East Chicago, Indiana. Graduating from East Chicago Roosevelt High School in 1952, Nancy was awarded a scholarship and attended Indiana State University and was a member of the Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Nancy graduated from ISU in 1956 with a degree in Elementary Education.

In 1958, Nancy married George Kurteff. Nancy taught first grade in the Hammond and East Chicago, IN school systems from 1956-1961. From 1975-1991, Nancy worked in retail management for Carson Pirie Scott in Hammond, IN.

Nancy and George moved to Boca Raton in 1991 and Nancy became restless as a retiree. In 2016, Nancy moved to St. Andrews Estates North where she was an active volunteer in the Life Enrichment Department. Nancy was a Eucharist Minister and Volunteer at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Boca Raton. She was also a member of the Notre Dame Club of Boca Raton and a benefactor for Bishop Noll Institute.

Nancy is survived by her children: Michele Kurteff of Boca Raton, FL, Lisa Sterling (Mark) of Lebanon, IN, Todd Kurteff (Rosario) of Plainfield, IL; and four grandchildren: Monica Murphy, Colleen Ritter (Lowell), Mitchell Murphy, Amanda Kurteff; two great grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Jude's Catholic Church, 21689 Toledo Road, Boca Raton, FL 33433 at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Catholic Church or Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, Boca Raton, FL.