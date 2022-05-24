Nov. 17, 1942 - May 21, 2022

VALPARAISO - Nanette C. (Brazeau) Glenn, age 79 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long struggle with Alzheimer's/dementia. She was born on November 17, 1942 in Kankakee, IL.

Nanette is survived by two sons: Shawn (Lilly) White, Kevin (Katie Rich) Glenn; daughter, Danielle Glenn; brother, John Fluck; sister, Mary Kay France; grandson, Ben (Brittany) White; three granddaughters: Ashley (Jordan Wroblewski) White, Bailey (Brett Gilreath) White, Hannah Hopkins; two great-grandsons: Ryker White, Remington White; two great-granddaughters: Melody Wroblewski, and Mia Miracle; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles L. Glenn; brother, Edward Brazeau; father, Lawrence Brazeau; mother and step father: Cecilia and Charles Fluck.

Nanette was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows in South Haven. A special thank you to friend/caregiver, Sandra McMahon. And a special thank you to VNA Hospice for Nanette's care.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.