Nannette M. Purvee

Feb. 9, 1966 - Oct. 26, 2021

VALPRAISO, IN - Nanette M. Purvee, 55, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born February 9, 1966 to Hammond and Peggy (Smith) Schneider, Sr. and attended East Peoria High School. Nanette was a lover of animals and children who was always generous with her time and talents.

On February 14, 1994 she married Carl Purvee who survives along with her children: Christopher Berryman of Elmwood, IL, Daniel Berryman of Grand Terrace, CA, Aaron Berryman of Valparaiso & Shannon Purvee of Valparaiso; her father, Hammond Schneider, Sr. of Florida; brother, Hammond Schneider, Jr.; and five grandchildren: Cadence, Kylie, Carlee, Peyton & Lilly. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy Schneider.

A visitation will be held Monday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lakeshore Paws.

