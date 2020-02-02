MERRILLVILLE, IN - Naomi Huffman Szot, age 86, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Golden Living Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph J. Szot; parents Harold H. and Marie Huffman (Giffels), and a brother, Kent Huffman. She is survived by two sons; John (Pat) Szot of Merrillville, IN, Jim Szot of Cheyenne, WY; one grandson, Thomas Szot of Merrillville; two granddaughters, Kathleen (Ryan) Szot-Fritz of Chicago and Crystal Szot of Kansas City and one sister, Mary Jane Young of Three Rivers, MI.

Naomi was a woman ahead of her time: mother, homemaker, and entrepreneur. She was a model of the small-town girl who made good. She graduated from Cassopolis, MI high school, married Joseph Szot in 1953, had two sons, John and Jim, and moved to Niles, MI. Then, without any additional education, she started her own legal business as a court reporter. Soon because of her hard work she was in demand in court houses and lawyer's offices all over southwestern lower Michigan. For years she ran her enterprise single-handedly. But for Mom, family always came first. At holidays and family vacations, she was "take charge." Health problems, especially rheumatoid arthritis, forced Mom to retire early. She and Dad moved to their home-away-from-home, Walhalla, MI, where they lived for a decade. Thereafter, they returned to Niles where they spent another ten years. The couple moved to Northwest Indiana to be close to John and his family. After Joe's death in 2017, Mom lived comfortably at Golden Living in Merrillville until her death.