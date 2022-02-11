Apr. 30, 1945 - Feb. 8, 2022

LANSING, IL - It is with deep sadness we announce Narvin Lee Graham, 76, of Lansing, IL passed away on February 8, 2022 from kidney failure.

He was predeceased by wife, Rose Graham; son, Lonnie Graham (Chrissy); parents: Leslie Graham and Katherene (Radford) Graham; siblings: Velma Graham Riffe and Billy Graham.

He is survived by loving daughters: Sandra (Robert) Lear, Julie Ann Graham and sister, Lorenda (Rex) Murr; grandchildren: Nicole Lear, Lauren Lear, Haley Graham, Lindsey Graham, Andrew Perez and numerous cousins; nieces and nephews.