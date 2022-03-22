WHITING, IN - Natalie M. Bajda, (nee Nastav), 61, of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2022. She was the beloved wife of 27 years of the late Allan Bajda who passed away June 19, 2017; loving mother of Michael (Jill) Nastav, Katie Bajda and Elliott (Kaylyn) Bajda; adoring grandma of Natasha and Michael Nastav; dearest niece of Rosemary and John Kokenis; dear sister-in-law of Bob (Naomi) Bajda and Anita Gavranic; special friend, John Gorman; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded by her parents; maternal grandmother; Mary Chandik, Godmother and aunt, Joyce Riggins; mother-in-law, Caroline Bajda; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, 118th St. and LaPorte Ave., Whiting with the Rev. Jay Nuthulapi, officiating; interment of cremains to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville; visitation at church on Friday morning from 9:00 am to time of services. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Natalie Bajda was born on February 9, 1961, to the late John Nastav and late Carolyn (Chandik) Nastav. She was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1979. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Whiting and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 452. Natalie was a very social person. A great Chicago sports fan (Go White Sox!). She enjoyed attending sporting events, making the mushroom soup for the Christmas Velija, was an avid reader and history buff, and was a former employee of the University of Chicago, Lovasko Studio and Centier Bank. Devoted to her family, Natalie will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or to the family, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.