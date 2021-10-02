HAMMOND, IN - Natalie "Natalka" Shuya (nee Ochrymowych) age 87, of Hammond, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. Natalie is survived by her loving daughter, Marta (late, Ali) Shuya-Belkairous; son, George (late, Margaret) Shuya; dear grandchildren: Natalie, Adam (Melissa), Joseph (Tesi) Belkairous; Elizabeth (Adam) Leagre, and Richard Shuya; great grandchildren: Will and Maren Leagre; and other family in Ukraine and United States and Canada. Preceded by her beloved husband, William "Vasyl" Shuya.

Natalie was very active and a founding member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church in Munster. She started the Ukrainian Women's League and taught Ukrainian to many. She worked at Selfreliance Credit Union, House of Pizza, Simmons, Carson Pirie Scott, secretary for Ukrainian National Association and Kobasniuk Travel Agency in New York, where she took 36 trips to Ukraine as a wonderful tour guide. Natalie and William started the local branch of the Ukrainian Credit Union. She enjoyed and was the best at cooking, embroidery and singing. Natalie was a wonderful kind soul with a good sense of humor who never hesitated to help anyone. She will be deeply missed and cherished.