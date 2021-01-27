Nate Burnstein

MUNSTER, IN/SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Nate Burnstein, 92, of Munster, IN, and Scottsdale, AZ, passed on Sunday, January 24, 2021. Loving husband of Myrna (nee Frost) of 67 years, cherished father of Alan (Sheryl) Burnstien and Pam Weiss (Thomas Hoffman). Adored Poppy of Michael Weiss, Sarah (Len) Ricciardi, Zachary (Brittany) Weiss and Michelle Burnstein. Great-grandfather of Mason Ricciardi. Dear brother of the late Shirlee (Joe) Lessman and the late (Alex) Lerman, the late Rose (Joe) Colton, and the late Archie (Clarice) Ross.

He was a World War II Veteran, an avid golfer, and a passionate White Sox and Phoenix Suns fan. He was a Mason, Shriner and a longtime member of Temple Beth El and B'nai Brith.

After his retirement from Indiana Iron and Metal Company, he resided in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he volunteered over 10,0000 working hours as a navigator at the Phoenix airport. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog, BB.

Funeral services will be private. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association.