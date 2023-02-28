Feb. 26, 1975 - Feb. 21, 2023

HAMMOND - Nathan S. Hogan, age 47, of Hammond entered into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

He is survived by his mother, Sandi Hogan; two beloved children: Odhran McDaid and his mother Joanne McDaid; and Kaylie Dowd and her mother Rhonda Dowd; companion Olympia A. Perez; brothers of 35 years, Herbie Barrientez, Jason Eastlund, Shawn and Jason Vandermeer, Ronnie Uylaki; loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, G. Scott Hogan; grandparents: Margaret Cunningham, MD (Billie) Hogan; uncles: Larry, Dennis and Layne.

Friends are invited to join the family at Bocken Funeral Home 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville) IN 46323 for a memorial visitation on Tuesday February 28, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Joe Best, officiating.

Nate was born in Hammond, IN. He was a 1993 graduate of Morton High School and attended Indiana University. Nate worked for local union 41. He liked anything native american and celtic, movies, history, and collecting; he enjoyed gardening and was a talented painter of abstracts.

