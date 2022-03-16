Oct. 15, 1985 - March 7, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Nathan R. Schulte, age 36, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Nathan is survived by his parents: Dennis and Cynthia Schulte; sister, Pamela (Joseph) Stadnik III; nieces: Paige and Lily Stadnik; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Nathan is a graduate of Lake Central High School, Class of 2004. He worked at Caribbean Pools and Spas for 15 years. Nathan was an avid Cubs fan, and loved going on his annual fishing trip to Minnesota with his dad and Uncle Dave. He always enjoyed helping others and would do anything for anyone. Nathan was a fun loving guy with a sarcastic sense of humor who loved making people laugh. He loved his family fiercely and showed it because he always gave the best big bear hugs.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 18, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of memorial service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating.

Nathan's family requests that masks be worn while attending services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Nathan's name to Cubs Cares or a charity of one's choice.

Visit Nathan's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500