HAMMOND, IN - Nathaniel Burns, 87, of Hammond, IN, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Franciscan Health in Hammond, IN.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN . Visitation two hours prior to service. Rev. William Collins, Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.