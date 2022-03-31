Neal David Zacok

Neal enjoyed sharing his love of food and music and his worldview with friends and family. He took great pride in his career at Linde (formerly Praxair, Inc.) where he worked for over 40-years as an electrical engineer. He was a good friend and mentor to so many coworkers. Neal enjoyed hosting people at his home or treating his friends to dinner. He traveled the country with his buddies where a highlight was climbing Mt. Hood together. He explored the world with his wife during their travels to Europe. Mornings were Neal's favorite time of the day where he would be up before dawn walking his beloved dogs or shoveling snow. He had a quick wit, loved to laugh, protected those he loved, and didn't hesitate to share his opinions. You left his company with a full belly and a full soul.