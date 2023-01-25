Sept. 16, 1935 - Jan. 19, 2023

MUNSTER, IN - Neal Howard Wheeler, age 87, of Munster IN passed away on January 19, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife, Eileen; children: Renee (Bob) Niblick, Dierdra (Chris) Writt, Neal Wheeler II, Krayle Wheeler, John (Sherri) Frigo, Marc (Amy) Frigo, and Melissa (Dan) Frigo; siblings: Kathy Coslet and Deborah (Fred); 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Helen Horvath and Jess Wheeler; daughter: Francia Richter; and siblings: Jackie Pacurar and Karen Tyndorf.

Neal was an avid Bears fan and pool player. He retired from being a construction electrician.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday January 27, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.