LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF SHEBOYGAN, WI - Neal Victor Gutsch, Sr., age 81, of Lansing, Illinois passed away July 23, 2018. He is survived by his beloved wife Sylvia (nee Dunay). Loving father of: Neal Victor Gutsch, Jr., and Christine (Brian) McCarthy. Loving grandfather of: Patrick and Sean McCarthy. Neal is preceded in death by his parents Victor and Marie Gutsch, brother; Kenneth (Nancy) Gutsch and sister; LaVerne Gutsch.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Neal will be held on Monday, July 30, 2018, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Neal will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Neal's name to Harbor Light Hospice, 1229 Arrowhead Court, Crown Point, Indian 46307 or Heartland Hospice Care, 20960 S. Frankfort Square Rd. C, Frankfort, Illinois 60423.