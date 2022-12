PORTAGE - Ned Pujo, age 83, of Portage, IN, passed away on December 12, 2022. Ned retired after working for 30 years at US Steel. He was a lifelong member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church and the former owner of Beer Barrel Restaurant and Lounge. Ned was preceded in death by his wife, Yolande; son, Francis Dunn IV; parents, Milosh and Bosiljka; brothers: Rodamer and Donald; sisters: Radmila, Joan and Ruth. He is survived by his children: Virginia (Bill) Aries, Susan Adams, Lynn (Alex) Baliga, Tim (Delia) Dunn, Tina (Eric) Hansen; grandchildren: Shelby Dunn, Zachary Adams, Griffin Dunn and Olivia Hansen; sisters: Anne Marie and Angela; dear family friend, Lisa; loving sister-in-law, Donna Kennedy; and many nieces, nephews and friends.